St. Louis-area Boy Scouts to honor fallen service members at Jefferson Barracks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rain or shine, St. Louis-area Boy Scouts will be doing their part to honor fallen service members this weekend.

On Sunday, they will place 250,000 American flags on graves at Jefferson Barracks as well as at eight different Jewish cemeteries.

More than 5,000 scours and family members will place a flag at the gravesite of each veteran, some have been taking part in the event for decades.

This is the 73rd year the St. Louis Council has been placing flags at Jefferson Barracks.

