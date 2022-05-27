Advertisement

Some BJC patient information may have been compromised, hospital system says

A banner honoring healthcare professionals and essential employees fighting against the...
A banner honoring healthcare professionals and essential employees fighting against the coronavirus hangs on the side of Barnes-Jewish Hospital Friday, May 8, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Information of some BJC patients may have been accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so, the hospital system announced Friday.

BJC says it is sending letters to affected patients. The hospital system says the email accounts of a small number of doctors and residents were accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so. The emails might contain names, birthdays, medical record numbers, diagnoses, health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers.

BJC says there is currently no evidence that patient information has been misused, but the hospital system will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection for those whose driver’s license numbers or Social Security number were in the affected emails. Anyone with questions can call 1-855-503-2944 from Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

More information on the unauthorized access can be found here.

