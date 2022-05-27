Some BJC patient information may have been compromised, hospital system says

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Information of some BJC patients may have been accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so, the hospital system announced Friday.

BJC says it is sending letters to affected patients. The hospital system says the email accounts of a small number of doctors and residents were accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so. The emails might contain names, birthdays, medical record numbers, diagnoses, health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers.

BJC says there is currently no evidence that patient information has been misused, but the hospital system will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection for those whose driver’s license numbers or Social Security number were in the affected emails. Anyone with questions can call 1-855-503-2944 from Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

More information on the unauthorized access can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.