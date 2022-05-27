Shootout ensues after man steals gun outside food market, police say

NORTH COUNTY (KMOV) -- Three people were shot and one of them is in critical condition after a shootout between two people at Wellston Food Market on Page Avenue, police said.

The North St. Louis County Police Cooperative said an individual went into the food market Friday open-carrying an AR-15 style rifle. When they walked out of the store, police said someone approached them and stole their gun.

The person who was robbed then walked to their vehicle, grabbed another gun and began shooting at the man who took the rifle. The two exchanged gunfire and the man who allegedly stole the rifle was hit many times.

Two innocent bystanders were shot in the incident. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. The man who originally entered the store with the rifle left the area after shots were fired.

Police believe someone else showed up to the store after the shooting and shot the injured man who took the rifle again. The North County Police Cooperative is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call its Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090 or 314-428-6868.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.