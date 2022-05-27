Renewed COVID concerns arise as Missouri, Illinois counties shift to yellow status

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An increase in COVID cases across both sides of the Mississippi River has renewed concerns. Now, several counties on both sides of the river have shifted into the medium level for COVID spreading.

St. Louis City, St. Clair and Washington counties in Illinois are among those areas seeing an increase in spreading.

Overnight, News 4 dug through the data and here’s what it shows:

St. Clair County’s seven-day average is up 40% to 234 cases a day.

St. Louis City’s seven-day average is up 36% to 210 cases a day.

However, Madison County and St. Louis County remain in the yellow range while Jersey County in Illinois dropped from yellow to green level.

Madison County is only up about two percent to 204 cases a day. As for St. Louis County, there is a slight decrease of 5% to 226 cases a day.

Dr. Alex Garza said the fluctuation is expected.

”It’s sort of this dance that you do with the virus now, we’re going to have some upticks and then they’ll go down, we may see upticks,” Garza said. “I think the main question is really what are we going to see in the fall, the weather starts cooling down, will there be another variant circulating, who’s getting boosted, all of those things.”

