St. Charles police searching for officer accused of sex crimes

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles police issued warrants Friday against a New Florence, Mo. officer accused of sex crimes.

Officials say William Barnes II is believed to be armed and dangerous and is driving a white 2006 Cadillac with Missouri license plate No. RF1D5E. He has been issued charges of second-degree stalking, and two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Anyone with information on Barnes’s whereabouts is to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.

