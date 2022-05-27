St. Charles police searching for officer accused of sex crimes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles police issued warrants Friday against a New Florence, Mo. officer accused of sex crimes.
Officials say William Barnes II is believed to be armed and dangerous and is driving a white 2006 Cadillac with Missouri license plate No. RF1D5E. He has been issued charges of second-degree stalking, and two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Anyone with information on Barnes’s whereabouts is to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.
