St. Charles police searching for officer accused of sex crimes

William Gary Barnes II is charged with two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
William Gary Barnes II is charged with two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and two counts of stalking(St Charles PD)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles police issued warrants Friday against a New Florence, Mo. officer accused of sex crimes.

Officials say William Barnes II is believed to be armed and dangerous and is driving a white 2006 Cadillac with Missouri license plate No. RF1D5E. He has been issued charges of second-degree stalking, and two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Anyone with information on Barnes’s whereabouts is to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.

