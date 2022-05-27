Advertisement

Matt Holliday announced as Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)(Billy Hurst | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals announced Matt Holliday, Charles Comiskey and Julian Javier as the 2022 inductees into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be Saturday, August 27. Holliday is a 7-time all-star, 2011 World Series champion and 4-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He played eight seasons with the Cardinals from 2009 through 2016. Holliday hit 316 homeruns and raked in 1,220 RBI in his career.

Comiskey played for the St. Louis Brown Stockings from 1882 through 1889. He was the founding owner of the Chicago White Sox. Historic Comiskey Park was named after him. Comiskey died in 1931.

Javier played 12 of his 13 seasons in MLB with the Cardinals in the 60s and early 70s. The 2-time all-star and 2-time World Series champ played second base. His all-star appearances and World Series titles were all with the Cardinals. Javier was born in the Dominican Republic in 1936.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez, left, gets a visit to the mound from...
Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez suspended 80 games for PEDs
A MetroLink train in St. Louis
Blues Fans can ride MetroLink to Game 6
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, back left, puts a shot past Colorado Avalanche goaltender...
Blues at home with confidence for Game 6 vs. Avalanche
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Yankees sign former Cardinal Matt Carpenter to 1-year deal