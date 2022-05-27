Advertisement

Man shot, killed in Jennings neighborhood

By Matt Woods
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT
JENNINGS (KMOV) -- A vehicle pulled up to a group of people sitting outside Thursday evening and opened fire, killing one person, police said.

The man who was killed was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was 29 years old. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue.

None of the other people with the man were hit by gunfire. Police did not mention any suspects in the crime. The deceased man’s name was not immediately released.

