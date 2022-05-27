Make-A-Wish looks to break largest marathon inline hockey world record

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas are setting up a world record attempt to have the longest marathon inline hockey game on May 27 at 10 a.m.

The record currently sits at 36 hrs and 56 seconds. There will also be a silent auction, food trucks, St. Louis Blues alumni, and Blues mascot Louie. The event will be held at Queeny Park.

Make-A-Wish has granted over 9,000 wishes to children facing challenges. For more information or to make a donation, click here.

