Knife wielding man robs 91-year-old in guise of needing to use bathroom

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kind gesture led to a 91-year-old man being held at knifepoint inside his South City home during a robbery Thursday evening.

After hearing someone knocking on his back door before 6 p.m., police said a 91-year-old found two men in the back of his home in the 4200 block of Meramec Street asking to use the bathroom. Once inside, one of the suspects allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and held it to the victim’s throat. Investigators said the 91-year-old was forced to lay on the ground while someone tried to tie up his wrist.

The duo stole the 91-year-old’s cell phone, money, wallet, and the keys to his Chevy Astro van before speeding off.

Shortly after, officers found the suspects and two others inside the Chevy Astro van before 7:30 p.m. near Cherokee and Gravois. A 32-year-old driver was taken into custody on tampering and felony fleeing charges. Detectives learned the passengers didn’t have any involvement.

