Advertisement

2 lanes of EB I-44 at Meramec River closed for emergency repair

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of eastbound Interstate 44 toward downtown St. Louis is closed for emergency repair, MoDOT said.

People heading to the Blues or Cardinals game may experience delays. The repair is for an emergency bridge expansion on Interstate 44 at the Meramec River near Eureka.

Only one lane is currently open. The closure is expected to last through Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Top Gun
Top Gun: Maverick is in theatres
STL Foodies
STL Foodies joins News 4
Russell Kinsaul compares prices as inflation shock increases
Memorial Day inflation
Steve Harris kayak
Dardenne Creek Blueway opens in St. Charles County