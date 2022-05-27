2 lanes of EB I-44 at Meramec River closed for emergency repair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of eastbound Interstate 44 toward downtown St. Louis is closed for emergency repair, MoDOT said.

People heading to the Blues or Cardinals game may experience delays. The repair is for an emergency bridge expansion on Interstate 44 at the Meramec River near Eureka.

Only one lane is currently open. The closure is expected to last through Memorial Day weekend.

