Advertisement

Cori Bush aims to keep residents safe from toxins in North County creek

By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is working to keep metro St. Louis residents safe from toxins out of a north St. Louis County creek.

Bush introduced a new bill that would require signs to be posted around Coldwater Creek warning residents about its dangers. During World War II, the creek flowed past areas where nuclear weapons were developed and radioactive waste was dumped.

The proposal would provide funding for cleanup and require decisions to be made on further actions to protect area residents.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image of Mehlville High School
Anonymous threat prompts Mehlville High School to switch to online learning
Grace Baptist church
St. Louis City church hopes to pick up and relocate physical building
lifeguard shortage
Lifeguard shortage brings changes as swimming pools open
Drive-by shooting in Jennings
Man shot, killed in Jennings neighborhood