Cori Bush aims to keep residents safe from toxins in North County creek

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is working to keep metro St. Louis residents safe from toxins out of a north St. Louis County creek.

Bush introduced a new bill that would require signs to be posted around Coldwater Creek warning residents about its dangers. During World War II, the creek flowed past areas where nuclear weapons were developed and radioactive waste was dumped.

The proposal would provide funding for cleanup and require decisions to be made on further actions to protect area residents.

