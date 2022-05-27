Boyz II Men is coming to the Metro East

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - It’s not the end of the road just yet, because Boyz II Men will be performing in Alton Ill. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

This will be “one sweet day” for fans to come out and vibe out to the popular award-winning 90s group at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. VIP tickets will sell for $120 per person, reserved tickets are $69.50, and general admission tickets are $42.50.

Boyz II Men have performed some of the timeless classics like “End of the Road”, “I’ll Make Love to You,” “Motownphilly,” and so much more. They have also won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, and three Billboard Awards, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

