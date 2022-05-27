Blues Fans can ride MetroLink to Game 6

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City encourages fans to take the MetroLink downtown for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup playoffs Friday to avoid traffic jams and parking issues.

They can park at one of the 20 free Park-Ride lots at MetroLink stations in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and St. Clair County. The transit will drop off fans at the Civic Center station, located south of the Enterprise Center.

To purchase mobile round-trip MetroLink tickets, download the Transit app, use the Trip Planner on metrostlouis.org, or go to a ticket vending machine at the Metro Transit Center.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.