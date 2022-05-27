Advertisement

Anonymous threat prompts Mehlville High School to switch to online learning

By Nicole Sanders
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Out of caution, Mehlville High School will switch to virtual teaching after receiving an anonymous threat Thursday, the school district said.

Administrations decided to close campus for the school’s last day of the year. Students will receive information from teachers on how to join virtual class, however, the third block will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the seventh block will start at 10:05 a.m. Friday.

“All other campuses are open and operating as they normally would. The threat that was reported to us was isolated to Mehlville High School,” a spokesperson wrote.

St. Louis County Police are investigating but officers will provide extra patrols around the school campus. No suspects have been identified at this time.

