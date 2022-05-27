Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Sunny stretch for a few days!

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Weather Discussion: Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area today. If you are heading to the lake or pool, expect chilly water temperatures. Highs climb to the upper 80s tomorrow. For Memorial Day, we’ll be enjoying a high of 90°. Humidity is expected to remain mild through Monday.

We don’t see rain chances return until Wednesday. Temperatures sit cooler at the end of the work week.

7 Day Forecast

