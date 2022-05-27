4Warn Weather: Sunny Skies Continue, Heat Arrives Sunday!

Weather Discussion: Sunny & dry weather continues through Tuesday.

Highs climb to near 90 for Sunday, Monday & Tuesday.

Sunday & Monday will be quite breezy. On Sunday, expect southerly wind gusts to 30 mph. On Monday, those gusts will be up to 25 mph.

We don’t see rain chances return until Wednesday. Temperatures cool off mid to late week.

