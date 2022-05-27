Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Sunny Skies Continue, Heat Arrives Sunday!

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Sunny & dry weather continues through Tuesday.

Highs climb to near 90 for Sunday, Monday & Tuesday.

Sunday & Monday will be quite breezy. On Sunday, expect southerly wind gusts to 30 mph. On Monday, those gusts will be up to 25 mph.

We don’t see rain chances return until Wednesday. Temperatures cool off mid to late week.

7 Day Forecast

