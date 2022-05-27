4Warn Weather: Huge Weather Shift Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend

Weather Discussion: Isolated pockets of drizzle will finally come to an end this afternoon, with these stubborn clouds breaking from late afternoon into the evening. The clouds are keeping today’s temperatures much cooler than normal, with highs only in the mid-upper 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as temperatures warm progressively through the holiday weekend. 90s return by Monday!

