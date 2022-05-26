Yankees sign former Cardinal Matt Carpenter to 1-year deal

Matt Carpenter was inserted to the New York Yankees’ lineup as the designated hitter after agreeing to a one-year contract, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Carpenter was inserted to the New York Yankees’ lineup as the designated hitter after agreeing to a one-year contract on Thursday, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system.

Carpenter entered the lineup for a series opener at Tampa Bay when center fielder Aaron Hicks was scratched shortly before game time. Aaron Judge was moved from DH to center.

“It happened fast and now I’m here and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Carpenter said after meeting with manager Aaron Boone at Tropicana Field.

“We just had a quick conversation about it but my response to him is that’s I’m excited to put a uniform on and be part of the best team in baseball right now,” Carpenter said. “I’m just fired up to be here. I’m going to hit the ground running.”

Carpenter, 36, gets a contract paying a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors. A three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, he hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 games for Round Rock of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

Carpenter spent the previous 11 seasons with the Cardinals, batting .262 with 155 homers and 576 RBIs. He hit .169 last year with three homers and 21 RBIs in 207 at-bats.

He played 19 games at first this year, one at third and two at designated hitter.

Boone said he could use Carpenter at first base, third, right and perhaps second.

“He’s someone who’s been on our radar the last couple of months,” Boone said. “We’ve been eyeing him for a while as a left-handed bat off the bench. ... Just a professional guy from the left side, and we feel he can help us.”

___

