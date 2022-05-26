Urban Chestnut and Saint Louis Zoo release new seasonal STL Bier

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo and Urban Chestnut released a brand new brew for the summer.

STL Zoo Bier is back with a brand new Big Cat Golden Pilsner, with the label featuring an Amur leopard. The beer will be available at the Zoo on Memorial Day weekend and next week at grocery stores and beer retails in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

For every case of STL Zoo Bier sold, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work.

“This unique, local partnership with Urban Chestnut provides important support to our worldwide efforts to save animals from extinction,” Zoo Director Michael Macek said. “We greatly appreciate the brewery’s generosity and partnership over the last three years, donating and raising over $37,000 for conservation and animal-care efforts at the zoo.”

Urban Chestnut has been partnered with Saint Louis Zoo since 2019, selling 4,269 cases of STL Zoo Bier.

