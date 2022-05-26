As summer nears, groundbreaking for $350 million Riverpointe development in St. Charles begins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The riverfront in St. Charles will undergo a major facelift over the next four years, as development gets underway on the city’s Riverpointe area.

The entire project spans more than five miles, starting in Frenchtown and moving south along the river to the Page Extension.

“Just like the Arch, the Cardinals, the zoo, Riverpointe is going to be that other regional landmark that’s out there,” said Scott Drachnik, President and CEO of the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County.

Drachnik said voters supporting the county’s transportation sales tax for years allowed for necessary infrastructure updates amid a county with a rising population.

“It’s led to over a billion dollars of infrastructure, new roads, new highways, new interchanges, new bridges,” said Drachnik. “That’s given access to all the land that’s been available in St. Charles County.”

Further, the county set records for residential home building over the last two years, despite the pandemic. Drachnik said 40 percent of all new homes in eastern Missouri are being built in St. Charles County.

“We’re a good year to two years ahead of the other guys who stopped and just started again, we never stopped,” said Dan Borgmeyer, Mayor of St. Charles.

The city spent years acquiring properties along the river for the project and Clayco will spearhead the Riverpointe development construction.

“One of the things we were very careful about is we didn’t want to cannibalize Streets of St. Charles,” said Borgmeyer. “We didn’t want to damage our own success. I would say all of the development that’s moving into Riverpointe is out of state, or at least out of city.”

The city said work to raise the land out of the floodplain is finally complete and construction on Chicken n’ Pickle will begin soon. It will be located east of the AMC Theater at Streets of St. Charles, along with plans for office space, condos, apartments and restaurants. The city plans to build a pedestrian bridge over a man-made seven acre lake, providing access to Bangert Island.

“I hope there are a lot of people who came out to St. Charles for the first time two years ago and have continued to come out and I think the market has responded to that face,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “The Chicken n’ Pickle is a good example of that.”

The complex will consist of three buildings, offering a restaurant, six indoor pickleball courts and four outdoor courts (two covered and two uncovered). Shuffleboard, cornhole and an assortment of of outdoor games will also be available.

“The development that we’re going to be in within St. Louis is really upcoming and we’re really excited about that to be the first there and then see what sprouts up around us,” said Rachel Santschi, with Chicken n’ Pickle. “I think it’s a great driver for those up and coming developments.”

The company was founded in Kansas City, featuring a location in North KC and Overland Park. The St. Louis location will be the seventh Chicken n’ Pickle nationwide, along with another location opening within the year.

“It’s such a unique sport in the sense that it’s played at the professional level, but you can also play at the professional level,” said Isaiah Peel, Pickleball Manager at the Overland Park location. “The restaurant and pickleball courts go hand in hand. So when you come in here and reserve a court, you get this table to sit at, it seats 10 people, and you can order beverages and food.”

Peel recommends reserving a court one week in advance, which can be done online.

Construction on the St. Charles location is expected to begin soon, opening in January of 2023. The Riverpointe development consists of six boroughs moving south along the river; North Town, Frenchtown, North Main St., Historic Main St., Riverpointe and South City. Additional residential areas are expected south of Streets of St. Charles, approaching Family Arena and the Page Extension.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.