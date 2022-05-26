St. Louis City to unveil plans to curb violence during the summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crime has been a hot topic around the city of St. Louis over the past few weeks with a violence spike seen since the start of May.

At 11 a.m., officials will outline safety plans, with a focus on the youth, for the summer ahead of Memorial Day. It’s a part of an initiative called the Downtown Youth Ambassador Program.

It’s designed to connect representatives, such as resource officers, counselors, teachers and other professionals, from the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS). The focus is relaxed engagement and guidance, coming from people who teenagers are already familiar with. They’ll encourage appropriate behavior and help with safe de-escalation measures. The reps will be assigned to weekend evenings in high activity zones.

“Ambassadors do not have arrest powers, nor will they intervene in unsafe situations- that remains with SLMPD,” St. Louis Community Improvement District Executive Director Kelli McCrary said. “For example, recent assignments assisted officers when asked to help disburse large gatherings of unaccompanied youth in Kiener Plaza at closing time

So far there have been 69 homicides in the city this year, 19 of those homicides happened over the last 25 days. The age of some of these suspects is concerning. Roughly 38 murder suspects identified and/or arrest in the city this year are 18 years old or under the age of 30

