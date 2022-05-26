Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef sold at Arnold store
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) – Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef sold in Arnold.
The recall only affects four products that were sold at the Richard Crossing Store at 3900 Vogel Road between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The recalled products could contain pieces of a metal clip.
The affected products include:
- 73/27 Ground Beef
- 80/20 Chuck Ground Beef
- 86/14 Ground Beef
- 90/10 Extra Lean Ground Beef
The recalled products have a sell-by date of May 26, 2022. The products can be returned to the store for a full refund or exchange.
According to Schnucks, there have not been any illnesses or injuries reported. The recall does not affect products sold at other stores.
