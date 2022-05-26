Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef sold at Arnold store

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) – Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef sold in Arnold.

The recall only affects four products that were sold at the Richard Crossing Store at 3900 Vogel Road between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The recalled products could contain pieces of a metal clip.

The affected products include:

73/27 Ground Beef

80/20 Chuck Ground Beef

86/14 Ground Beef

90/10 Extra Lean Ground Beef

The recalled products have a sell-by date of May 26, 2022. The products can be returned to the store for a full refund or exchange.

According to Schnucks, there have not been any illnesses or injuries reported. The recall does not affect products sold at other stores.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.