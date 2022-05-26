Advertisement

Riverview School District increases wages for summer school staff

(KNOE)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Special Administrative Board (SAB) of the Riverview Gardens School District approved a salary increase to fill in empty summer school positions.

They increased school facilitators’ wages from $35 an hour to $70 an hour, and summer school teachers’ wages from $25 an hour to $50 an hour. This move was to assist with recruiting staff members to help with the Jump Start Reading and Math Program and other summer school programs.

This was made possible after the school district discovered that the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education increased the District’s Summer School Allocation by $1M to support summer school programs. In a meeting, on May 24, the SAB approved a recommendation to establish an amended summer schedule for 12-month employees.

The salary increases will apply to all nine and 10 month employees who work with one of the district’s summer school programs. Impacted employees will now have an option to work a regular eight-hour shift, Monday-Friday, or work an additional one-hour on Monday-Thursday, and a half-day on Friday.

Applicants can apply on rgsdmo.org/jobs.

