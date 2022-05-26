Advertisement

PD: Man flees from police, shoots at officers in Overland

By Matt Woods
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OVERLAND (KMOV) -- A man who had a felony warrant fled police and pointed a gun at officers Thursday, Overland Police tell News 4.

The man was driving on Page Avenue when police tried to pull him over. Police said he then smashed into a passing motorist, kept fleeing and hit other vehicles. The man jumped out of his car near Page and Walton with a gun and attempted to run away, police said.

Officers put a K9 on the man and he attempted to fight the dog. Police also say he pointed his gun at officers. The man was met with gunfire from one of the responding officers, who missed him. The man then dropped the gun and officers detained him.

No officers or police dogs were hurt in the incident. Overland Police did not have information on the felony the man was wanted for. He is now facing additional charges on top of the original felony.

