Officials: North County workers accused of processing car registrations in exchange for money

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four license workers are facing charges in connection to an illegal car registration scheme, prosecutors said Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Eddie Johnson III, 33, of St. Louis, with three counts both of forgery and acceding to corruption by a public servant. Deandre Walton, 40, of Spanish Lake, Lavonda Jameson, 45, of Florissant, and Courtney Branch, 20, of Pagedale, were charged with several counts of forgery. Documents said Jameson worked at the Florissant License Office while Johnson III, Walton, and Branch worked with Ferguson License Office.

Investigators allege Branch, Walton, Jameson, and Johnson III processed vehicle registrations without obtaining valid safety and emission inspections, personal property taxes, and/or gift letters in exchange for money.

“These allegations are about the misappropriation of government services for one’s own personal gain,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I don’t know of anyone who looks forward to renewing their vehicle registration, but things like vehicle safety and emission inspections do serve a purpose in keeping us safe while driving and helping to keep our air clean.”

All four suspects are scheduled to appear back in court in late June.

