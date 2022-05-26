Advertisement

Monroe County sheriff holds gun raffle to support re-election

Guns generic
Guns generic(WRDW)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY Ill. (KMOV) - Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing is holding a gun raffle event to support his re-election.

They will provide two guns to choose from. The winner will get a chance to choose either a Smith & Wesson or a Glock 43.

Residents can purchase tickets online or in person. Rohlfing also said those who help sell tickets will be invited to a fish fry in September and a chance to win a second gun.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

STL Zoo Big Cat Golden Pilsner is the new beer for the Saint Louis Zoo
Urban Chestnut and Saint Louis Zoo release new seasonal STL Bier
FILE
78-year-old struck by car while crossing street in Madison County
Local businesses post pandemic
QR codes, drive-thrus and smaller dining spaces are here to stay for restaurants
faith leaders gun laws
Local faith leaders to call for change in gun laws