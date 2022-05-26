Monroe County sheriff holds gun raffle to support re-election

MONROE COUNTY Ill. (KMOV) - Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing is holding a gun raffle event to support his re-election.

They will provide two guns to choose from. The winner will get a chance to choose either a Smith & Wesson or a Glock 43.

Residents can purchase tickets online or in person. Rohlfing also said those who help sell tickets will be invited to a fish fry in September and a chance to win a second gun.

