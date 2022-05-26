Advertisement

Maryville University opens speech clinic in North City

By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A new speech clinic has opened in north St. Louis.

Maryville University’s Walker Scottish Rite Clinic will be an outreach of the clinic’s Maryville University Headquarters. It will feature a speech therapy room, observation room and private waiting room. The clinic will be staffed by certified speech therapists who will work mainly with 2 to 6 years old. Families will not be charged for the clinic’s services.

The Kidtalk Outreach-St. Louis City location will be at the Tabernacle Hub, an innovative collaborative space that brings together agencies that provide a wide variety of social services such as maternal health, banking and law services.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Catwoman ride opens at Six Flags
New Catwoman ride opens at Six Flags
Riverview School District increases wages for summer school staff
New Catwoman ride opens at Six Flags
Catwoman whip to open at Six Flags
Talk back with Dr. Greg Hammer on exercise making you happier
Can exercise make you happier?