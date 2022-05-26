Maryville University opens speech clinic in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A new speech clinic has opened in north St. Louis.

Maryville University’s Walker Scottish Rite Clinic will be an outreach of the clinic’s Maryville University Headquarters. It will feature a speech therapy room, observation room and private waiting room. The clinic will be staffed by certified speech therapists who will work mainly with 2 to 6 years old. Families will not be charged for the clinic’s services.

The Kidtalk Outreach-St. Louis City location will be at the Tabernacle Hub, an innovative collaborative space that brings together agencies that provide a wide variety of social services such as maternal health, banking and law services.

