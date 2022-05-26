Local faith leaders calling for gun legislation in wake of Texas shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - During a gun safety measures conference, St. Louis area faith leaders are calling for action to address gun violence across St. Louis and across the country.

The leaders are advocating for Bill HR-8 which would require background checks on the private transfer of firearms meaning anyone buying or selling a gun would need a license to do so - utilizing the current background check system already in place. This isn’t required in Missouri and other states.

Manchester United Methodist Church Pastor Andy Bryan says the texas school massacre hits close to home with nearly 70 people killed in St. Louis so far this year. The majority of the deaths were caused by gunfire.

“It is not something that will eliminate violence in our communities in one stroke of a pen, but it’s a step,” Bryan said.

However, some lawmakers like Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley don’t support HR-8. He believes the focus should be on using the background check system as is with minimal changes.

The press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at New Horizon Methodist Church.

