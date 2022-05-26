Advertisement

Kids can read with a ranger at the Gateway Arch

By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park partnered with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation to create a new literacy program.

Reading with a Ranger invites families to read a children’s book with a park ranger, engage in a group discussion, and do an activity connecting the book with the park’s themes. This event will start on June 4 and end on June 26, every Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

