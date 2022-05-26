Friends remember St. Charles paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Friends of a paramedic who was killed after she was pinned under a barbell early Tuesday morning are remembering her as a motivated, helpful person.

St. Charles City police reported Dolores “Dolo” Boschert died while working out at Club Fitness in St. Charles near Bass Pro Shops.

Another gym member found her dead underneath some weights at the gym on Bass Pro Drive around 2:50 a.m. Detectives said she was squatting on a Smith Machine when her legs gave out and pinned her under the barbell 20 minutes prior to her being found.

The gym is open 24 hours a day and no staff was on-site at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

“She loved being active,” said Morgan Tiemeyer, Boschert’s coworker and friend. “Why was there no one there. I believe that someone should be there taking role of people--how many people are there, and someone should be there watching the gym 100 percent, especially squat.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it. We get called to a lot of medical emergencies--a lot of accidents, but I never seen anything like this. This type of accidental death,” said Lt. Susan Shields with the St. Charles Police Department.

Shields said the investigation is now closed.

Boschert worked for Christian Hospital EMS and was recently named Paramedic of the Year.

