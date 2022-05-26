Advertisement

Cardinals place Hicks on injured list with forearm injury

Hicks struggled in his start on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, failing to record an out in the fourth inning.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks struggled with command and efficiency in his start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, prompting questions as to whether he would remain in his starting role moving forward. As it turns out, the answer is no--just not due to a demotion to the bullpen or Triple-A Memphis.

After frustration stemming from an outing in which he pitched just three-plus innings, allowing four runs and five walks, the Cardinals starter is heading to the injured list Thursday due to a right forearm flexor issue. The minimum length of time that pitchers must spend on the injured list is 15 days this season, so Hicks will be out of action for at least a couple of weeks, but perhaps longer depending on the severity of his ailment.

The Cardinals announced that Jake Woodford has been recalled to the active roster from Memphis to replace Hicks. It’s possible Woodford would slide directly into Hicks’ spot in the starting rotation.

In other moves announced by the Cardinals Thursday, Yadier Molina has been activated from the bereavement list, sending catching prospect Ivan Herrera back to Memphis. Reliever Junior Fernandez was also optioned to Memphis, with Kodi Whitley returning to the active roster to replace him.

