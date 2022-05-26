Advertisement

78-year-old struck by car while crossing street in Madison County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An elderly man was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car in East Alton, Illinois.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Police say Robert Stevens, 78, was crossing the street when a car traveling eastbound on Airline Drive near Hill Drive struck him.

Reports say Stevens died from blunt head and chest trauma. The investigation is ongoing.

