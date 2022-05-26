4Warn Weather: Rain Tonight, Big Pattern Change For The Weekend

Weather Discussion: Showers continue this evening and tonight, though they will become less widespread this evening and more scattered. So I am hopeful we’ll get the Cardinals game in, though it may be wet at times and a delay early on can’t be ruled out. But the rain Friday will push east by the afternoon and it will be cool and cloudy. The clouds decrease late in the day but we’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend as it warms up progressively through the holiday weekend. 90s are back by Monday.

