4Warn Alert: Waves of Showers & Storms Through Friday Morning

Weather Discussion: There is another low severe threat today, but still a threat for a severe storms with damaging winds up to 60 mph, mainly East of the Mississippi River. It will be a cool day in general, with the greatest likelihood of rain and a few storms this afternoon.

A few showers will linger into Friday morning but rain will end and clouds will decrease Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the cool side through Friday, but Memorial Weekend will feel like Summer with lots of sunshine.

