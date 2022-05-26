Advertisement

36-year-old man sentenced to 50 years in prison for statutory rape

Willian Flores was sentenced to 50 years in connection to the statutory rape of two teens.
Willian Flores was sentenced to 50 years in connection to the statutory rape of two teens.(St. Louis County Police)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man from Guatemala was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison Thursday.

A St. Louis County jury convicted 36-year-old Willian Flores for the statutory rape of victims younger than 12 years old on March 18. During his sentencing hearing, a statement written by one of the victims was read.

“These are the consequences for your actions. You have hurt a lot of people. I am going to start therapy to get over what has happened,” the young victim wrote. “I am still scared and overwhelmed. On the other hand, I am achieving academic goals, and I am starting to move on - slowly.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

