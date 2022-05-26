36-year-old man sentenced to 50 years in prison for statutory rape

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man from Guatemala was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison Thursday.

A St. Louis County jury convicted 36-year-old Willian Flores for the statutory rape of victims younger than 12 years old on March 18. During his sentencing hearing, a statement written by one of the victims was read.

“These are the consequences for your actions. You have hurt a lot of people. I am going to start therapy to get over what has happened,” the young victim wrote. “I am still scared and overwhelmed. On the other hand, I am achieving academic goals, and I am starting to move on - slowly.”

