18-year-old found shot, killed inside North City home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities have identified an 18-year-old boy shot and killed in North City’s Walnut Park West neighborhood Wednesday.

Officers were flagged down to a home in the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue just before 5 p.m., police said. They found 18-year-old Matthew Lee-Johnson dead inside.

Limited information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

