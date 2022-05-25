Advertisement

Where can you find a payphone in the St. Louis area?

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – It sits alone in the Chesterfield Valley, hidden in plain sight between a hardware and shoe store.

The payphone is like a Big Foot sighting these days. Some people claim to have spotted one, some people never have.

Three schools in the Parkway School District have payphones. The school district leases them from a Company in California for $75 a month.

