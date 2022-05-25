Advertisement

St. Louis police officers, firefighters face off in grocery games for charity

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Real-life grocery games played out inside a local grocery store Tuesday.

St. Louis police officers faced off against St. Louis firefighters at the Save-A-Lot store near the intersection of Union and Page, filling their carts with as much food as they could. It was all part of the Grab and Give charity event.

“The real winners in this are the charity partners the St. Patrick’s Center and Riverwest Florissant, they’re going home with a ton of food, and Jade Global and Save-A-Lot are matching total weight for each, helping them purchase other things that they might need,” said Sara Griffin with Save-A-Lot.

Firefighters gathered more than $3,000 worth of items, defeating the police who gathered $2,000 worth of items.

