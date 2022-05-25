Advertisement

St. Louis City to outline resuming recycling pickup services

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happening Wednesday, The city of St. Louis will lay out its plan to re-start recycling services.

Pickup is expected to happen before the end of this month. Citing staff shortages, the department hasn’t separated trash and recycling since last year but residents have been paying for the service even though it hasn’t been happening.

