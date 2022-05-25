Advertisement

Sam Page seeks to expand mental health services at St. Louis County Department of Public Health

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference in Town and Country, Mo. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging the County Council to adopt a mask requirement when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Page's mask mandate was overturned last month by the council, and a judge last week granted a temporary restraining order to halt it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County Executive Dr. Sam Page is seeking more funds to expand mental health services in St. Louis County.

There are two opportunities available for funding. St. Louis County will receive about $45M from the state’s opioid settlement in February and $74M in unappropriated federal funds from ARPA.

“More than 75% of those who took the Community Needs Survey said they’d like the federal funds to be used to expand mental health services,” Page said. “Our health departments are the access point to healthcare for our most vulnerable residents, and given the overwhelming community need, more must be done.”

Page wanted the Health Department to expand services in the mental health case management area and the substance use treatment area if the funding was available. The DOH has served 2,300 patients per year for mental health services. This year, they seek to treat more than 3,000.

