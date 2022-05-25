Sam Page seeks to expand mental health services at St. Louis County Department of Public Health

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County Executive Dr. Sam Page is seeking more funds to expand mental health services in St. Louis County.

There are two opportunities available for funding. St. Louis County will receive about $45M from the state’s opioid settlement in February and $74M in unappropriated federal funds from ARPA.

“More than 75% of those who took the Community Needs Survey said they’d like the federal funds to be used to expand mental health services,” Page said. “Our health departments are the access point to healthcare for our most vulnerable residents, and given the overwhelming community need, more must be done.”

Page wanted the Health Department to expand services in the mental health case management area and the substance use treatment area if the funding was available. The DOH has served 2,300 patients per year for mental health services. This year, they seek to treat more than 3,000.

