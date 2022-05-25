Advertisement

Power outages, damages reported as storms sweep through St. Louis area

A tree fell in Belleville during storms on May 25, 2022.(Leah Hill)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Damage and power outages have been reported as storms sweep through the St. Louis area.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, News 4 heard reports of trees being down in St. Charles County and in the Metro East. Meteorologist Leah Hill was in Belleville surveying the damage and saw a large tree that had fallen in a home’s backyard off of Summit and was on a garage. The fire department was called to the scene because the tree was reportedly wrapped in powerlines.

Reporter Alexis Zotos saw a stoplight down on 4th Street south of Washington in downtown St. Louis.

At 5:15 p.m., Ameren was reporting just under 8,000 customers on both sides of the Mississippi River. About 30 minutes later, that number jumped to 9,911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

