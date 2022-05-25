Power outages, damages reported as storms sweep through St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Damage and power outages have been reported as storms sweep through the St. Louis area.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, News 4 heard reports of trees being down in St. Charles County and in the Metro East. Meteorologist Leah Hill was in Belleville surveying the damage and saw a large tree that had fallen in a home’s backyard off of Summit and was on a garage. The fire department was called to the scene because the tree was reportedly wrapped in powerlines.

Reporter Alexis Zotos saw a stoplight down on 4th Street south of Washington in downtown St. Louis.

At 5:15 p.m., Ameren was reporting just under 8,000 customers on both sides of the Mississippi River. About 30 minutes later, that number jumped to 9,911.

Stoplight down on 4th just South of Washington. Not sure if the wind knocked it down? #stlwx @stlcsb @SLMPD pic.twitter.com/YkEwFazF1Q — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) May 25, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

