Local officials react to 19 children killed in Texas mass shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Reaction continues to pour in from around the country and the metro St. Louis area.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is calling for an end to gun violence saying, “the guns flooding our streets, from Buffalo to St. Louis to Uvalde, are taking their dreadful toll on communities across the country. We’re long overdue for federal action to end gun violence in our communities.”

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to discuss the Texas mass shooting during his Wednesday press conference.

Here are other reactions from other local politicians in our area

.@FirstLadyTeresa and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news out of Uvalde, Texas.



We are praying for the victims’ families and friends and that they may find strength and peace in such a difficult time. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 25, 2022

Today’s news is heartbreaking and tragic. Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too soon. My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 24, 2022

