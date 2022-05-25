Advertisement

Local officials react to 19 children killed in Texas mass shooting

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Reaction continues to pour in from around the country and the metro St. Louis area.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is calling for an end to gun violence saying, “the guns flooding our streets, from Buffalo to St. Louis to Uvalde, are taking their dreadful toll on communities across the country. We’re long overdue for federal action to end gun violence in our communities.”

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to discuss the Texas mass shooting during his Wednesday press conference.

Here are other reactions from other local politicians in our area

