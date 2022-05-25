Advertisement

Kirkwood resident interrupts burglary in progress

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect was arrested, and another is on the run following an incident at a Kirkwood home.

Police on scene told News 4 a resident in the area of Chelsea and Brownell discovered a burglary in progress Wednesday. A suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the resident before the duo ran off. One of the suspects was later arrested by police, but the second is on the loose.

North Glendale School was placed on temporary lockdown during the incident.

