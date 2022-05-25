Gov. Pritzker calls on federal government to consider Illinois population growth when providing funding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on the federal government to ensure that the funding the state of Illinois receives reflects its growth.

The state’s population rose by roughly 2% in the 2020 census.

The increase of 250,000 residents lifts the state above 13 million for the first time in its history.

“Illinois is growing, and our federal funding should reflect that reality,” Pritzker said. “Nearly 250,000 Illinoisans—the majority of whom are from historically disenfranchised and underserved communities—were not represented in the Census results. That’s why I have urged President Biden and the federal government to ensure that the local communities of Illinois receive the federal dollars they are entitled to—and deserve. I thank the President for his commitment to an accurate Census count, and I look forward to working with him to guarantee that our state secures its fair share of federal funding.”

The governor’s letter to President Joe Biden calls for an adjustment in population count as the government allocates $1.5 million for programs like Medicare, affordable housing and homeland security.

