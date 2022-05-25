Fair Saint Louis announces music headliners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis announced their 2022 music lineup to celebrate America’s birthday.

Different artists will perform at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. The top headliners for the fair will include:

X Ambassadors

Well Hungarians

Tyler Farr

Rodney Atkins

Third Eye Blind

Coolio

Montell Jordan

Tone Loc

Young MC

Color Me Badd

This event will start on July 2 and will last all the way to the 4th, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. St. Louisans can watch the fireworks underneath the arch, watch the parade, and enjoy good food from vendors.

Fair Saint Louis will also hold the second annual Gateway Legends Invitational in which 16 collegiate teams go head-to-head in a League of Legends tournament. They will also hold a Salute to the Troops celebration, acknowledging our local service members and their sacrifice to our country.

Fair Saint Louis has been celebrating the Fourth of July since 1981, bringing the city together with great entertainment, fun activities, and of course, fireworks. They have featured numerous famous artists such as Elton John, Ray Charles, The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, Sammy Hagar, Keith Sweat, Jason Derulo, and more. They have also featured local artists like Nelly, Chingy, and Akon.

