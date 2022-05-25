Courtesy Diner closing one of their locations
May. 25, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local diner will close Wednesday
The Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Blvd. closed for the final time Wednesday.
The diner started as Courtesy Sandwich Shop in 1935. As the chain dwindled, a store on Kingshighway Blvd. open. They later expanded with a second location off of Hampton Ave. A third location opened at Laclede Station Road in 2013.
