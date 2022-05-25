Advertisement

Cars stolen from Ellisville dealership overnight

Cars were stolen from a dealership overnight in Ellisville.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – Cars were stolen from a dealership overnight in Ellisville.

Police told News 4 three cars were stolen from the Bommarito Dealership off Manchester Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A News 4 photographer on the scene noted a garage door to the service center was open following the thefts.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

