4Warn Alert: Waves of Showers & Storms Through Friday Morning

Weather Discussion: Periods of rain and storms today. A breezy, warm and humid day. There is low risk of severe storms across the area focused on this afternoon and evening. The window of opportunity looks to be between about 4-6pm in the STL Metro and east of St. Louis after that. The threat is very conditional and only occurs IF enough energy can develop this afternoon to early evening. And even then severe storms would be isolated.

More rain & storms continue tonight, though not severe. Then Thursday there is an even lower severe threat, but still a threat for a severe storm during the peak heating of the afternoon. It will be a cool day in general, but it’s the afternoon hours to watch for a very low threat of a severe storm near around east of the St. Louis metro

A few showers & rumbles of thunder will linger into Friday morning but rain will end and clouds will decrease Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the cool side through Friday, but Memorial Weekend will feel like Summer with lots of sunshine.

