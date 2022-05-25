4Warn Alert: Waves of Showers & Storms Through Friday Afternoon

Weather Discussion: Periods of rain and storms today. A breezy, warm and humid day. There is low risk of severe storms across the area focused on this afternoon and evening. The window of opportunity looks to be between about 2pm and 9pm, 4-6pm in the STL Metro. The threat is very conditional and only occurs IF enough energy can develop this afternoon. And even then severe storms would be isolated.

More rain & storms continue on Thursday.

A few showers & rumbles of thunder will linger into Friday but rain will end and clouds will decrease Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the cool side through Friday, but Memorial Weekend will feel like Summer with lots of sunshine.

