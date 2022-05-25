4Warn Alert: Strong Storm Threat Wednesday

Weather Discussion: There will be multiple rounds of showers and storms Wednesday through Thursday morning. The strongest storms and time to watch for a possible severe storm is Wednesday afternoon to evening. So Wednesday is a Weather Alert day as we watch to see if the storm fuel will be enough for a strong to severe storm. That storm fuel will fade quickly after sunset, but there will still be some occasional showers and thundershowers Thursday. It will dry out Friday and then heat up this weekend with warm to hot temperatures Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day.

